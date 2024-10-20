Demand to postpone FYUGP exams in Calicut varsity

A demand has been made to postpone the first semester exams of the newly launched four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUGP) in colleges affiliated with the University of Calicut. The exams are scheduled to begin on November 12.

According to sources, though the courses were launched in July, the admissions process could be completed after three rounds of allotment only on September 4. In most of the courses, very few students had joined in the first round of allotment. Very few academic sessions could be held too. There had been complaints about the students getting their English language and Malayalam textbooks very late. Classes for multi-disciplinary courses are yet to begin in full swing. Since there was some confusion among students to choose their minor courses, they were given more time to do so. In science courses, there are reports that lab-related sessions were yet to be over. The minimum number of 75 academic days in a semester could not be completed in many courses. The online link for registration for the exam was made active on October 19.

P. Godwin Samraj, Controller of Examinations, University of Calicut, told The Hindu on Sunday that there had been a delay because the FYUGP was being introduced for the first time in colleges. A meeting chaired by Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu to be held in Kochi on Monday would evaluate the running of the FYUGP in State’s universities. Higher officials such as vice-chancellors and exam controllers would attend the meeting. All the issues related to the courses would be discussed there, he added.

Meanwhile, official sources said that the academic calendar for the programme had already been published. The first semester exams should be held between November 6 and November 22. The results should be out by December 23. “The students are allowed to change their major courses in the third semester. If one set of exams are delayed, it would have a cascading effect on other semesters and the course as a whole. However, there is a possibility of the exams being postponed for a couple of days,” they added.

In a letter to Vice-Chancellor P. Raveendran, Syndicate member P. Rasheed Ahammed pointed out that the State government and its agencies imposing the dates of the exams on universities was not appropriate. He claimed that it would adversely affect the autonomy of the university. Mr. Ahammad said that the university should give enough academic days for students to prepare for the exams and reschedule the date.