Demand to open shutters of Thanneermukkom bund

March 25, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Inland fishers and clam collectors have demanded the immediate opening of the shutters of the Thanneermukkom bund.

The Irrigation department closed the gates of the bund in December 2023 to prevent the intrusion of seawater into Kuttanad.

Samyuktha Vembanad Kayal Samarakshana Samithi (SVKSS) pointed out that as per the calendar, the shutters should have been opened by March 15. “No talks have taken place yet on opening the shutters. Delay in opening shutters has caused accumulation of waste in Vembanad Lake. It is adversely affecting the fish wealth. Clam is dying in large numbers. We demand the district administration and Irrigation department to open the shutters immediately,” said K.M. Poovu, secretary, SVKSS.

The Irrigation department usually closes down the shutters in December every year as an increase in salinity in the lake would be detrimental to paddy cultivation in Kuttanad. The shutters were opened again after the paddy harvest was completed in the region. This season, though the paddy harvest has begun in Kuttanad it is nowhere near completion. The process is expected to go on till May.

Officials, meanwhile, said that opening the gates would increase salinity in the lake and destroy rice cultivation in Kuttanad.

Last year, the Irrigation department began opening shutters of the barrage on April 17. In previous years too opening of the shutters had been delayed due to the late harvest of paddy, much to the ire of the fisherfolk.

