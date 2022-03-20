Demand to open shutters of Thanneermukkom barrage

Various fishermen organisations have launched protests

The fishermen community has stepped up their demand to open the shutters of the Thanneermukkom bund.

Various fishermen organisations launched protests in recent days over the delay in opening the shutters. The Irrigation department had closed the gates of the bund in December 2021 to prevent the intrusion of seawater into Kuttanad.

Fishers point out that as per the calendar, the shutters should have been opened by March 15. “Authorities are yet to begin discussions on opening the shutters. The delay is adversely affecting the fish wealth in Vembanad Lake. It also results in the accumulation of waste in the lake,” said a fisherman from Thanneermukkom.

The Irrigation department usually close down the shutters in December every year as an increase in salinity in the lake would be detrimental to paddy cultivation in Kuttanad. The department normally opens the shutters again after the paddy harvest was completed in the region. This season, the 'puncha' paddy cultivation in Kuttanad is running behind the schedule and the harvest has just begun. The process will go on till May end.

"Various fishermen organisations are demanding the opening of the shutters of Thanneermukkom bund. On the other hand, the Agriculture Department officials in Kottayam district have urged us not to open the shutters till May 15. We are expecting a similar demand from officials in Alappuzha too as opening the gates will increase salinity in the lake and destroy rice cultivation in Kuttanad. It is up for the district administration to take a decision on the matter," said an official of the Irrigation department.

Last year, the shutters were opened in May. The delay in the opening of the shutters caused by a late harvest of paddy had invited the wrath of fishermen and environmentalists back then.