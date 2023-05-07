ADVERTISEMENT

Demand to open Powerhouse and Kommady bridges gets shriller

May 07, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A meeting of Ambalappuzha Taluk Development Committee held on Saturday urged the officials concerned to complete the pending works and open the bridges for vehicular traffic before the reopening of schools next month

The Hindu Bureau

The delay in the opening of Shavakottapalam (Powerhouse bridge) and Kommady bridge in Alappuzha town has irked residents.

A meeting of Ambalappuzha Taluk Development Committee held on Saturday urged the officials concerned to complete the pending works and open the bridges for vehicular traffic before the reopening of schools next month.

The bridges are constructed as a single project by the Kerala Road Fund Board at a total cost of ₹23.81 crore. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board-funded project was to be completed in May 2021. After an initial delay, it was announced that the bridges would be completed by September 15, 2022, and allied roads would be opened a month later.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the construction of bridges was completed several months ago, their opening has been delayed on account of a delay in constructing approach roads, drainages and other related works.

Sources, meanwhile, said the construction of the approach roads to the reconstructed Kommady bridge was nearing completion and the bridge would be opened for traffic in two weeks. The new Powerhouse bridge is constructed parallel to the old one as part of widening it. Construction of a drainage system on the northern side of the bridge is nearing completion. Officials, however, have not yet announced a date for the opening of the new bridge.

The taluk development committee meeting chaired by Aryad grama panchayat president Bijumon G. also urged the authorities to complete the reconstruction of Muppalam (triple bridge) in Alappuzha municipality immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US