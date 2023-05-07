Demand to open Powerhouse and Kommady bridges gets shriller

May 07, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The delay in the opening of Shavakottapalam (Powerhouse bridge) and Kommady bridge in Alappuzha town has irked residents.

A meeting of Ambalappuzha Taluk Development Committee held on Saturday urged the officials concerned to complete the pending works and open the bridges for vehicular traffic before the reopening of schools next month.

The bridges are constructed as a single project by the Kerala Road Fund Board at a total cost of ₹23.81 crore. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board-funded project was to be completed in May 2021. After an initial delay, it was announced that the bridges would be completed by September 15, 2022, and allied roads would be opened a month later.

Though the construction of bridges was completed several months ago, their opening has been delayed on account of a delay in constructing approach roads, drainages and other related works.

Sources, meanwhile, said the construction of the approach roads to the reconstructed Kommady bridge was nearing completion and the bridge would be opened for traffic in two weeks. The new Powerhouse bridge is constructed parallel to the old one as part of widening it. Construction of a drainage system on the northern side of the bridge is nearing completion. Officials, however, have not yet announced a date for the opening of the new bridge.

The taluk development committee meeting chaired by Aryad grama panchayat president Bijumon G. also urged the authorities to complete the reconstruction of Muppalam (triple bridge) in Alappuzha municipality immediately.