Demand to introduce adaptable textbooks for differently abled students

September 23, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode-based Society for Rehabilitation of Differently Abled (SRDA) has demanded the State government to introduce adaptable textbooks for differently abled students in general schools.

The Society has suggested that the State take inspiration from textbooks introduced in primary schools in Tamil Nadu.

“The textbooks now used in general schools are designed based on the standards of normal students. Differently abled students, be it hearing impaired or intellectually challenged, face great difficulties in following the syllabus owing to this and hence we need textbooks that match their capacity,” SRDA chairman Shahul Madavoor told The Hindu.

Textbooks adapted for differently abled students are being used for hearing impaired students in special schools at present. They include more pictures and worksheets prepared by special educators. However, for those special students studying in general schools as part of the inclusive education project, the facility is not available.

“Teachers in general schools are unable to provide special attention to students with special needs. Hence, they cannot be expected to prepare special modules for special students as well. It is not practical for resource teachers in general schools to learn all subjects and present them before students. Therefore, adaptable textbooks are the only option,” Mr. Madavoor said.

The Tamil Nadu government recently introduced special books in three categories based on the syllabus, especially for differently abled students — ‘Arumbu’ for low ability students, ‘Mottu’ for medium ability students, and ‘Malar’ for normal students up to Standard 5. Teachers in general schools are being trained to use these books, and a handbook for the purpose has also been prepared. The Kerala government also needs to make an effort in this direction, Mr. Madavoor added.