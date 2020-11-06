Kerala

Demand to hand over protection of forests to tribespeople

Youth Congress workers staging a protest in front of the Kannur collectorate demanding a permanent solution to elephant attack, which has caused loss of lives and property in the district, on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

K. Sudhakaran, MP, has demanded that the government take steps to protect forests with the help of tribespeople.

He was inaugurating a symbolic protest by the Youth Congress District Committee in the wake of frequent attacks by elephants in the Aralam Farm and subsequent loss of lives and property.

“During my tenure as Forest Minister, steps were taken to prevent elephants from venturing outside the forest and causing damage to crops and human habitats. However, overcoming all that, wild animals have started entering the farm again. In such a scenario, entrusting forests with tribespeople will be constructive given their familiarity with the forest and wildlife,” he said.

Mr. Sudhakaran said that the tribal community was imparted special training and entrusted with forest duties, but it was suspended by successive governments. “Today, various other methods are being employed, which are not a way to keep wild animals away. Either wild elephants should be captured or they should be driven deep into the forest,” he observed.

Youth Congress district president Sudeep James, State office-bearers Vinesh Chullian and Sandeep Panappuzha were present.

