Demand to expand Vypeen ro ro jetty to host bigger vessels

December 17, 2022 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - KOCHI

With one of the two roll-on roll-off (ro ro) ferries that operated in the Fort Kochi-Vypeen corridor being out of service and the container ro ro that was introduced as a substitute unable to call at the Vypeen jetty, commuters under the banner of Vypeen Janakeeya Kootayma, an NGO, have demanded a larger jetty at Vypeen to host bigger ro ro vessels.

The container ro ro that was introduced a week ago now operates in the Fort Kochi-Bolgatty corridor owing to slack reception capacity at Vypeen. It is in this context that the NGO has demanded that the Kochi Corporation expand the Vypeen jetty to host bigger vessels like the 56-metre-long container ro ro vessel while also introducing a third ro ro in the corridor.

“The third vessel could be introduced whenever either of the two vessels are withdrawn from service due to technical snag. We had petitioned the Mayor in this regard, including in September, since ₹10 crore had been earmarked in the State budget to procure a third ro ro ferry. The demand for the vessels has increased, especially in view of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale and the onset of the peak tourist season,” said Johney Vypeen, convenor of the NGO.

Majnu Komath, chairman of the NGO, demanded ro ro operations through day and night in the busy corridor, citing how the previous council had agreed to the demand.

