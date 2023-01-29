Demand to ensure milk quality at DDC meeting in Kollam

January 29, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - KOLLAM

The inflow of adulterated milk through Arayankavu check post was a main issue flagged at the District Development Committee (DDC) meeting held here on Sunday.

Dairy Development department seized 15,300 litres of adulterated milk this month after it was found that the milk contained hydrogen peroxide, a chemical used to preserve it longer. Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, who raised the issue, said strict measures should be taken to prevent the transportation of adulterated milk. He also demanded to convene an urgent meeting of MPs and MLAs to discuss the Kollam-Theni National Highway alignment. The need for immediate steps to avoid road collapsing on the bank of Kallada river in West Kallada was also brought to the attention of DDC.

P.S. Supal, MLA, demanded that the certificates of around 7,000 differently abled persons should be issued immediately. Repairs of the damaged handrails of the KAP canal, maintenance works of Courtallam rest house under PWD, and the restoration of online booking of rooms, were the other issues pointed out at the meeting. Mr. Supal also directed to examine the 1,058 complaints received regarding the buffer zone. C.R. Mahesh, MLA, demanded urgent measures for the renovation of rural roads that were currently in a bad condition. “The construction of Puthiyakavu-Chakkuvalli-Kattikadavu road should be expedited and a sea wall should be constructed in Alappad region,” he said.

While Ganesh Kumar MLA’s representative P.S. Sajimon demanded a stoppage for Palaruvi Express at Avaneeswaram, a representative of Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, Abraham Samuel said that the delay in issuing certificates for cancer patients should be avoided to ensure their pension. Sub Collector Mukund Thakur, ADM R. Bina Rani, and other district level officials, attended the meeting.