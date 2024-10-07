Demand to continue with spot booking facility at Sabarimala

The Kerala Dharmacharya Sabha (KDS) has demanded that the Devaswom department rescind its decision to eliminate spot booking for pilgrims visiting the Sabarimala temple this year.

In a statement, KDS State general secretary Mullappally Krishnan Namboodiri said depriving thousands of ordinary devotees, including those from other States, of their chance to visit Sabarimala, citing the reason that they were unaware of the virtual booking facility, amounted to injustice.

Moreover, the spot booking facility would also be beneficial to those who trek through the forest and cannot to reach Sannidhanam within the stipulated time, he added. Mr. Namboodiri said the Devaswom department should also reconsider the decision to fix a maximum number of 80,000 pilgrims a day to have darshan through virtual booking facility. Even though 80,000 people book for darshan through virtual booking, on most days less than 65,000 or 70,000 devotees have darshan.

“Besides, during the Mandala Maholsavam period, the temple is open from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., 18 hours a day. Even if the number of virtual bookings is fixed at 80,000, the department should resume the spot booking system in places like Erumeli, Pampa, and Nilakkal,” Mr. Namboodiri said.