Demand to conserve Maharaja’s guest house at Thrissur Railway Station 

October 28, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - Thrissur

The INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) has demanded to conserve the Maharaja’s guest house on the first platform of Thrissur railway station.

The guest house was built in 1902 during the construction of the Thrissur Railway Station by the then ruler Rajarshi Ramavarma. It was said to be used for overseeing the railway construction works and also as a royal guest house.

The INTACH suggested conserving and restoring the building into a railway museum as large-scale development works have been proposed at the station.

INTACH Thrissur chapter Convener Vinod Kumar M.M. has submitted a report for conserving the guest house to station manager M.A. George.

The report will also be submitted to Archaeology department officials. With its Belgian tiles, stained glass, and the royal insignia of Cochin and the British kingdoms, the building adds to the history of Thrissur and hence should be conserved, Mr. Vinod said.

Assistant station manager Neelambari, INTACH executive committee member Shaji M. Vasudevan, and architects Akshay and Anjana were also present.