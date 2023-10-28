HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Demand to conserve Maharaja’s guest house at Thrissur Railway Station 

The INTACH recommends restoring the 1920 building into a railway museum

October 28, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
The Maharaja’s Guest house on the first platform of Thrissur railway station.

The Maharaja’s Guest house on the first platform of Thrissur railway station.

The INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) has demanded to conserve the Maharaja’s guest house on the first platform of Thrissur railway station.

The guest house was built in 1902 during the construction of the Thrissur Railway Station by the then ruler Rajarshi Ramavarma. It was said to be used for overseeing the railway construction works and also as a royal guest house.

The INTACH suggested conserving and restoring the building into a railway museum as large-scale development works have been proposed at the station.

INTACH Thrissur chapter Convener Vinod Kumar M.M. has submitted a report for conserving the guest house to station manager M.A. George.

The report will also be submitted to Archaeology department officials. With its Belgian tiles, stained glass, and the royal insignia of Cochin and the British kingdoms, the building adds to the history of Thrissur and hence should be conserved, Mr. Vinod said.

Assistant station manager Neelambari, INTACH executive committee member Shaji M. Vasudevan, and architects Akshay and Anjana were also present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.