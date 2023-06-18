ADVERTISEMENT

Demand to complete work on Padinharethara-Poozhithodu alternative road

June 18, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Padinharethara grama panchayat authorities have urged the government to complete the construction work of the Padinharethara-Poozhithodu alternative road to decongest the Wayanad Ghat Road. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Padinharethara grama panchayat authorities have urged the government to complete the construction work of the Padinharethara-Poozhithodu alternative road to decongest the Wayanad Ghat Road section connecting Kozhikode with Wayanad and Kollegal in Karnataka.

In a memorandum submitted to Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, panchayat president P. Balan and development standing committee chairman P.A. Jose on Saturday said the construction work was inaugurated in 1994 by then Chief Minister K. Karunakaran.

Though 70% of the road had been constructed, work on the remaining stretch had come to a halt owing to technical issues.

Close to 28 km of the 100-km road from Poozhithodu to Padinjarethara needs to be developed, while a 16.79-km stretch passes through forest. Completion of the alternative road would help boost the tourism sector in the district, besides reducing traffic snarls on the Wayanad road section, said Mr. Balan.

