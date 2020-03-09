Demand soars for hand-rubs, masks

KOCHI

Hand-disinfectants and masks have vanished from the shelves of most of the supermarkets and pharmacies with the COVID-19 scare spreading across the State. Capitalising on the panic, some firms have steeply hiked the price of products by over 100%.

Single-ply masks, the commonly used ones with one layer of protective fabric, are now being sold for ₹10 a piece against the earlier price of ₹5. The three-layered ones are sold for ₹15 a piece, said P.K. Indukala, who runs a medical store at Vennala, Kochi.

The price of N 95 masks has also been hiked significantly. The use-and-throw mask is being sold at ₹150 a piece and the suppliers are unable to meet the demand. Since the outbreak of the disease, its demand and price has peaked, said Ms. Indukala.

A lakh one-ply masks

The stitching unit set up by her family, which caters to the clothing needs of hospitals, was recently flooded with enquiries for making masks. One dealer sought to get one lakh one-ply masks ready whereas another one wanted elastic strings stitched to another 50,000 masks. There has been a three-fold increase in the price of single-ply masks, said P. K. Rameshan, who runs a medical ship at Vyttila Junction. The N 95 masks and hand-rubs are in short supply, he said.

A supermarket in Vyttila recently witnessed bulk purchase of masks and sanitisers. The outbreak of the disease in China has hit the import of masks from there. There is acute shortage of hand sanitisers. Some traders are reportedly fleecing the customers by steeply hiking the price of products on which the Maximum Retail Price have not been marked, said a pharma marketing executive.

Reason for scarcity

Ravi S. Menon, Drugs Controller, Kerala, said the department would look into the scarcity and price hike of hand disinfectants.