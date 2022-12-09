Demand rife for CBI probe into PNB embezzlement case

December 09, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

With the prime accused, M.P. Rijil, alleging that the Kozhikode Corporation officials had a role in the embezzlement of funds from the civic body’s accounts in the Punjab National Bank (PNB), demand is rife for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the issue.

On the other hand, the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have already begun hearing on the case on a recommendation by the PNB director board to the Finance Ministry.

The case, which was earlier registered at the Kozhikode Town police station, was later handed over to the District Crime Branch. However, the Congress and the BJP demanded a judicial inquiry and a CBI probe respectively.

Rijil, the former senior manager at Link Road and Eranhipalam branches of the PNB, is absconding. In his anticipatory bail petition, he alleged that anyone could withdraw money from Corporation accounts with the support of its officials.

Meanwhile, there is still uncertainty over the money the Corporation has reportedly lost from its accounts, though the bank claims it to be ₹12.68 crore. The Corporation has appealed to the Director of Local Self Governments to appoint an agency with expertise to examine the accounts.

As per the Reserve Bank of India norms, any fraud worth more than ₹3 crore should be reported to the CBI. If bank employees are involved, the CBI wing for financial fraud should investigate. Since bank employees are public servants as per the Banking Regulation Act, the case will come under the purview of the Prevention of Corruption Act as well.