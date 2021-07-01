Demand of readmission fee violates RTE Act: child panel

KOCHI

01 July 2021 12:26 IST

‘School managements cannot prevent students from appearing for exams for non-payment of fee’

Demanding readmission fee and interest on pending school fee amount to violation of the provisions under the Right to Education(RTE) Act, according to the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The commission made this clear on complaints by parents that a section of the unaided school managements was resorting to this practice. They had asked the parents to remit the re-admission fee for students, who had incurred fee arrears in the new academic year.

Advertising

Advertising

Some of the managements were charging ₹1,000 and above as readmission fee. Several parents were not able to remit the fee as per the deadline fixed by the managements as they continued to reel under the financial crisis induced by the pandemic.

“Collecting re-admission fee and interest on pending fee amounted to violations of the provisions under the Right to Education Act. As per section 16 of the Act, no child admitted in a school shall be held back in any class or expelled from school till the completion of the elementary education,” said K. Nazeer, member of the commission.

The commission had come across complaints that some of the school managements were collecting interest on pending fees despite earlier directives against such practices.

The school managements cannot prevent students from appearing for examinations at the end of the academic year for non-payment of fee. They should not block the examination results and hold back the promotion of the students during primary school as it amounted to violation of the Right to Education Act, according to the commission.

The associations of managements representing the unaided schools had stated that non-payment of fee or fee arrears will adversely affect the functioning of educational institutions, especially in this pandemic period. They claimed that many managements had already reduced the tuition fee as classes were held online.