ADVERTISEMENT

Demand notice for property tax raises concerns

Published - November 05, 2024 12:07 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A reported serving of a demand notice for property tax for a building acquired for the Vallarpadam container terminal project has landed the Kochi Corporation in an embarrassing situation.

The civic body had reportedly issued the notice to the wife of Aravindakshan of Puthukkalavattom whose 7.5 cents were acquired for the project. However, the Corporation served the notice after 15 years of acquiring the property and completing the legal formalities regarding the acquisition, said a statement issued by Francis Kalathungal, general convenor of the Moolampilly Rehabilitation Package Coordination Committee. The authorities were yet to address the grouse of landowners whose holdings were acquired for the project, alleged Mr. Kalathungal.

Meanwhile, Mayor M. Anilkumar said a report was sought from civic officials on the issue. The Corporation would not allow any move that would put landowners in trouble, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US