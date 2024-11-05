GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Demand notice for property tax raises concerns

Published - November 05, 2024 12:07 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A reported serving of a demand notice for property tax for a building acquired for the Vallarpadam container terminal project has landed the Kochi Corporation in an embarrassing situation.

The civic body had reportedly issued the notice to the wife of Aravindakshan of Puthukkalavattom whose 7.5 cents were acquired for the project. However, the Corporation served the notice after 15 years of acquiring the property and completing the legal formalities regarding the acquisition, said a statement issued by Francis Kalathungal, general convenor of the Moolampilly Rehabilitation Package Coordination Committee. The authorities were yet to address the grouse of landowners whose holdings were acquired for the project, alleged Mr. Kalathungal.

Meanwhile, Mayor M. Anilkumar said a report was sought from civic officials on the issue. The Corporation would not allow any move that would put landowners in trouble, he added.

