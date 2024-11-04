Demand grows to designate Chengannur as official entry point for Sabarimala pilgrimage

The demand to designate Chengannur in Alappuzha as an official entry point for the Sabarimala pilgrimage is growing louder. Though the town serves as a main gateway for devotees arriving by train to reach Sabarimala, it has yet to receive official entry point status.

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, has urged the State government to grant Chengannur the designation without delay

“Each year, thousands of devotees from various States disembark at the Chengannur railway station to begin their pilgrimage. The station and its surrounding areas are well equipped with extensive facilities for the devotees. However, the absence of an official entry point at Chengannur is a significant drawback in ensuring a smooth pilgrimage experience,” Mr. Suresh said in a statement on Monday.

Highlighting the need to provide better services for devotees and facilitate a seamless pilgrimage to Sabarimala, the Mavelikara MP has written to Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan seeking urgent intervention on the matter.

Recently, a meeting to review preparations for the upcoming Sabarimala season was held at Chengannur. Railway officials informed that counters of various departments and multi-lingual notice boards would be placed on platforms to assist pilgrims arriving at the Chengannur railway station. Besides, more police personnel and security cameras will be installed to ensure the security of pilgrims.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will operate 65 schedules from Chengannur during the season.

