Demand gets stronger for setting up shelter for stray dogs in Alappuzha

Amid a mounting street dog menace, the demand for setting up a shelter home for strays in Alappuzha municipality is getting shriller.

The issue came up for discussion during a District Development Committee meeting held here on Saturday. Raising the matter, P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, called the Animal Husbandry department to identify land for constructing the shelter. The meeting chaired by District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja further decided to initiate all possible measures to address the stray dog menace in Alappuzha town.

In the meantime, the special anti-rabies vaccination drive has seen partial progress. Though a large number of pet dogs has been vaccinated in recent months, the drive for stray dogs is moving at a slow pace in the district.

In the meeting, Mr. Chithranjan demanded a change in the operating hours of houseboats in Alappuzha. He said the vessels should be allowed to operate between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. The MLA called for setting up a special track and police protection for conducting night operations. Chitharanjan also raised the poor living conditions of migrant labourers working on the National Highway 66 widening project in the district.

H. Salam, MLA, called to hasten the process of installing surveillance cameras on the Alappuzha bypass road. He demanded urgent measures to complete land acquisition for the construction of the District Court and Naluchira bridges in the Ambalapuzha Assembly constituency. Daleema Jojo, MLA, raised the issue of drinking water shortage in the Aroor constituency.