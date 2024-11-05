GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Demand for wayside amenities along NHs, Centre’s policy may be of help

PWD pursuing the matter with NHAI, since such amenities will help drivers and others to take a break. ‘Humsafar policy’ of the Centre, launched a month ago, aims to accelerate development of wayside amenities beside highways, if need be with private participation

Updated - November 05, 2024 09:09 pm IST - KOCHI

John L. Paul

Frequent road accidents due to driver fatigue and drowsiness have led to the demand to establish wayside amenities for motorists and drivers of long-distance vehicles to take rest, in NHs that are being developed in Kerala.

However, sources in the National Highways Authority of India say it is difficult to get land beyond the 45-m wide carriageway in the densely-populated State to ready elaborate parking spaces, eateries and toilets, even though such amenities can be found approximately every 50 km in most other States.

Despite difficulty in getting land, the Kerala Public Works Department has been pursuing the matter with the NHAI, since such amenities will help drivers and others to take a break, after safely parking their vehicles away from the carriageway, say sources in the department.

Referring to the recent spate of accidents involving KSRTC superfast buses, Upendra Narayanan, one of the three expert members of the Kerala Road Safety Authority (KRSA), says most such accidents occur due to driver fatigue and ill-maintained buses.

“This can be prevented to a large extent if drivers, especially those who do double duty, are able to take short breaks at wayside amenities that ought to be readied at frequent intervals on highways. The government, local bodies, and the KRSA can play their part by identifying ‘puramboke’ land beside roads and setting up such units, if need be with private participation,” he says.

The funds that the KRSA gets by way of road-safety cess too can be used, says Mr. Narayanan.

Humsafar policy

NHAI sources say the ‘Humsafar policy’ of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, launched a month ago by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, aims to accelerate the development of wayside amenities beside highways, if need be with private participation.

“Standardised and well-maintained food courts, cafeteria, fuel station, EV-recharging station, parking space, toilets, baby-care room, ATM, vehicle repair shop, and pharmacy can be established at such wayside locales. Fuel retail outlets too can play their part. The Humsafar policy further encourages motorists to rate the service provided in such locales, while regular inspections will be done by a third-party agency. Kerala could make optimal use of this,” say the sources.

Published - November 05, 2024 08:54 pm IST

