Demand for separate unit to run JJM gathers pace

The demand for a separate ‘vertical’ within the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) for implementing the Centrally assisted Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) rural water supply initiative appears to be gaining traction, given the steep targets.
A section of officers in the water utility have approached the KWA management and the Water Resources Department in this regard, it is understood.
Since its formal establishment in 1984, the KWA has provided a little over 25 lakh water connections across the State. Through JJM, the State government expects to provide 52.85 lakh connections in rural Kerala by 2024, an initiative in which the KWA is expected to play a pivotal role. The overall cost is estimated at ₹22,270 crore.
The target for 2020-21 alone is ten lakh connections at a cost of ₹1,525 crore that will be shared equally by the State and the Centre. In this context, it would be advisable to have a robust mechanism within the KWA if the utility is to play a meaningful role, according to a section of KWA officers.
‘Short-staffed’
The All Kerala Water Authority Officers’ Association (AKWAO) has called for a separate vertical under the Technical Member, KWA. This is needed to guarantee the sustainable implementation of JJM-related works, the AKWAO said in a representation to the government. Since the KWA was short-staffed, personnel should be hired on contract.
Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty said no decision had been taken in this regard.
