Demand for revision of NEET PG cut-off marks

March 15, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Thrissur

Students from Thrissur district who had appeared for NEET PG 2023 examination have urged the authorities for a revision of cut-off marks.

They alleged that the difficulty index of NEET PG 2023 examination was high when compared to the 2022 examination. However, the cut-off mark was fixed based on 50 percentile for General candidates. Correspondingly, it was fixed at 45 percentile and 40 percentile for other categories. This will affect the students trying to get in to the rank list. During 2022, the cut-off percentile was reduced to 25 percentile, they said.

Students urged the authorities to also reduce the cut-off percentile to 25 percentile in the NEET PG 2023 rank list. This will facilitate more students to get admission to medical PG programmes, the said.

Putting high percentile of cut-off may limit the entry of students, and hence thousands of post-graduate seats in medical colleges will become vacant, they added.