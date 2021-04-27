Demand for pulse oximeters up

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 April 2021

The constant reports of shortage of medical oxygen in north Indian States and the many reports of sudden fall in oxygen levels in COVID-19 patients seems to have led to a rise in demand for pulse oximeters, which lets people check the oxygen saturation levels or the level of oxygen in their blood easily at their homes.

When The Hindu approached various medical stores in the capital city, quite a few of the owners said that they were waiting for fresh stock.

At the Karunya pharmacy in Thycaud, a stock of 50 pulse oximeters that arrived on last Friday was completely sold off by Monday.

“We sold the last item just a while ago. Since we are located near to a hospital, there is demand from patients too. We have ordered for another batch of oximeters, which is expected to arrive on Tuesday,” said a sales person at the pharmacy.

The manager of the Sevana medicals in Peroorkada too said that distributors had informed them that the new stock was yet to arrive.

While waiting for the stocks to be replenished, the shop was now selling a Chinese-made oximeter, but it did not have a warranty, usually provided with the other products.

Many of the medical stores, like the Neethi medical store inside the Kedaram shopping complex, procure the device based on the orders from the customers.

The manager of Venad surgicals, a wholesale distributor, said they had ordered for new stocks two weeks ago, which was yet to arrive.

The price of oximeters show wide variations depending on where you buy it from. One of the cheapest options is the Karunya pharmacy, which sells it at around ₹700.

Sevana medicals too gives major discounts and sells it at around ₹1,000-1,100.

At many other medical stores, the prices start at ₹2500 and go up to ₹4,000-5,000 per piece.

In online shopping sites, the oximeters that were selling below ₹1,000 a while back have all disappeared, with the minimum prices now starting at ₹2,000 and going up to ₹5,000.

“After the COVID-19 outbreak last year, the demand for pulse oximeters and N95 masks shot up. The fluctuation in prices in the online market is reflective of the rise in demand,” says Vinod, manager of Vanchinad surgicals, a wholesaler.

The pulse oximeter can be clipped on to the finger to measure oxygen saturation levels, and lets the person know whether more treatment is necessary.

An oxygen saturation level of 95% is considered normal.