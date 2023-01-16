Demand for public cemetery at Manjeri

January 16, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Kerala Muslim Jamat has demanded that the government set up a public cemetery at Manjeri. In a memorandum submitted to Minister for Revenue K. Rajan, Muslim Jamat leaders said here on Monday that many bodies had to be kept for several days at the Government Medical College, Manjeri, before finding a suitable place for burial or cremation.

The Minister said that the government would seriously consider setting up of a public cemetery at Manjeri. Several organisations, including the Muslim Jamat, have been engaged in charity and humanitarian services at Manjeri. They have been taking care of unattended patients and unclaimed bodies.

People from other States who die at the Medical College are often cremated or buried at Manjeri as taking their bodies to their home States far away make it financially difficult for their relatives. “We help all such people. Getting a decent burial or cremation is any human being’s right, and it is our responsibility,” said Kerala Muslim Jamat district secretary Jamal Karulai.

He said bodies were often sent to the cemeteries at Kozhikode, Nilambur and Perinthalmanna after long discussions. “We had to wait for four days to bury the newborn child of Rajan and Lily from West Bengal last week. The child was born dead. We got a place at Cherpulassery finally,” said Mr. Jamal.