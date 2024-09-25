Demand for new ward

Assumption church, Cheriyathura, has urged the authorities to “scientifically delimit” the Beemapally and Beemapally East wards of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, alleging that a large section of people were being denied the benefits of welfare activities.

When the boundaries were redrawn in 2010, several regions of the Valiyathura ward were hived off and included in the Beemapally region. The region from Cheriyathura fishermen’s colony to Kuzhivilakom Karuppayi Road should be separated and renamed as either Valiyathura South ward or Cheriyathura ward, Assumption church vicar Fr. Lucians Thomas said in a statement. Assumption church, Cheriyathura, St. Antony’s church, St. Xavier’s church, and CSI church at Valiyathura and the SNDP Yogam branch have given a petition in this regard to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, a statement said.