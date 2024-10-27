Demand for more MEMU trains, mainly in Kollam-Alappuzha-Ernakulam corridor

With decks being cleared to expand the MEMU shed in Kollam to maintain 16-coach rakes, commuters have demanded an additional MEMU train in the Kollam-Alappuzha-Ernakulam corridor to prevent overcrowding in the existing short-distance trains.

“There is heavy and unprecedented demand for trains during peak hours in the Kollam-Alappuzha-Ernakulam corridor and back, thanks to office-goers and other commuters. The frequent traffic bottlenecks on NH 66 where highway-widening work is expected to go on up to 2026 and inadequate inter-district bus services have made matters worse. In this situation, the Railways must operate adequate number of 12-coach and 16-coach MEMUs instead of eight-coach ones on the stretch, where there is potential to operate a MEMU train every hour, considering the whopping demand from commuters,” said Liyons J., general secretary of Friends on Rails, a conclave of regular passengers in the corridor.

Apart from Kollam-Ernakulam, season-ticket holders had for years been seeking more MEMU trains in the Shoranur-Ernakulam and Kollam-Thiruvananthapuram corridors, referring to overcrowding in MEMU and other short-distance trains and also in general coaches of other trains, sometimes leading to incidents of passengers fainting. The speedy completion of the redevelopment of the MEMU shed in Kollam was crucial to help realise this, he added.

Railway sources said the extension work on a part of the MEMU shed that had to be stopped following a dispute with the Kollam Corporation over ownership of that portion of land was being resolved, and the pending work would be completed shortly so that 16-coach MEMU rakes could be repaired there. “The work on the MEMU shed in Palakkad is set to begin later this year. MEMU trains have the added advantage over conventional passenger trains in the form of faster acceleration and deceleration, and wider entry or exits that enable lesser halting time at stations. Newer MEMU trains also have toilets,” they added.

