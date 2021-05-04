Demand for leadership change in Congress is with ulterior motives: KV Thomas

The Congress leaders who were vying for the scalp of some leaders following the poll debacle were attempting to reap personal benefits out of the crisis the party has found itself in, said Congress State Working President K. V. Thomas.

No knee-jerk reaction would help the party and the poll outcome needs to be evaluated thoroughly and the weaknesses identified. There are certain organisational formalities to be followed for the process and one needs to wait for the process to be over than quickly trying to fix the blame on some individuals, said Mr. Thomas while referring to the demand for the replacement of KPCC president and the Leader of Opposition.

Incidentally, the social media pages of party workers and followers are abuzz with demands for a leadership change at the party and the Parliamentary Party of the Congress.

Replacing Mullapally Ramachandran with K. Sudhakaran as the KPCC president and Ramesh Chennithala with V. D. Satheesan as the Leader of the Opposition as suggested by some quarters is not the panacea for what ails the Congress. Some others have propped the name of Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan as the leader of Opposition, he said.

The KPCC leadership, said Mr. Thomas, alone cannot be blamed for the disastrous poll outcome as the AICC leadership was also involved in the selection of the candidates. The party High Command too had played a significant role in the selection of the candidates, he said.

The intense factional feuds and organisational weakness combined with the iron man image of the Chief Minister and the manner in which the State government tided over the two natural disasters and the pandemic left a good impression in the minds of people. The social benefit schemes like the enhanced pensions and its timely disbursal and distribution of food kits to the people at the time of the crisis made people think in favour of the LDF, he evaluated.

Moreover, the BJP shifted a major portion of its votes in favour of the LDF to weaken the Congress with a futuristic view on the next Parliament election, which is due in 2024. The party needs to be reorganised at various levels and the changes shall not be limited to those heading the organisaiton and the legislative party. The days of intense group rivalry are over and party needs to be revitalised at all levels for it to stage a come back, he suggested.