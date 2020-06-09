Kerala

Demand for job scheme cards surges

Sought-after: After MGNREGS works resumed in Kerala on April, the number of workers increased by mid-May, hitting a high of 5.43 lakh workers recently.

More applications likely with return of blue-collar workers from abroad

With slowdown and job losses in many sectors, there has been more demand than usual for job cards under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Since April this year, 15,000 new job cards have been issued in Kerala, which is slightly above the normal rate. But, with the return of blue-collar workers from abroad, officials are expecting a surge in applications.

All works under the scheme came to a halt since the lockdown on March 24. When the works restarted on April 21, only around 3,500 workers attended across the State.

The numbers remained lesser than normal for a few more weeks due to travel restrictions and the lack of transport facilities. By mid-May, the numbers increased, hitting a high of 5.43- akh workers two days back, almost equal to the normal average of 5.5 lakh workers per day.

But these numbers can be deceptive, as workers above the age of 65 are not allowed to work due to the risk of COVID-19. Workers of that age group makes up 20-25% of the usual workforce, as per officials.

Daily tally

The daily tally of workers during the pandemic matching the average at normal times indicates that a larger number of younger persons are now signing up for jobs.

“The demand for job cards had almost saturated over the years, as we had covered almost everyone. A job card is given to an entire family, and more than one member can participate, although total work days should only be 100 per year. Because the State had experienced floods in the past two years, there has been more demand for jobs cards in the past two years. Also, after such crises, inactive workers come back, as other revenue sources dry up. In regions such as Wayanad, many who had been earning income from across the border have come back and taken job cards now,” says an MGNREGS official.

Annual target

The State’s annual target as approved by the Centre is eight crore person days of work, but with the Centre allocating ₹40,000 crore more recently for the MGNREGS, the officials estimate that 13 crore person days can be managed this year.

