Demand for government medical college at Madakkimala grows louder

The Hindu Bureau KALPETTA
October 20, 2022 20:01 IST

I.C. Balakrishnan and T. Siddique, MLAs, have urged the government to set up the proposed government medical college on 50 acres donated by Chandraprabha Charitable Trust at Madakkimala in Wayanad for the purpose.

In separate statements, they said the government should consider the issue seriously and expressed solidarity with people’s movements for the implementation of the project.

“The comprehensive project, worth ₹900 crore, was launched by the previous United Democratic Front government while the road to the site was constructed by the Left Democratic Front government. However, the project was sabotaged. Later, the government decided to shift the site to Boys Town on the Wayanad-Kannur border,” said Mr. Siddique.

It is suspected that there was a conspiracy behind the decision. Moreover, issues pertaining to the land at Boys Town were yet to be sorted out. Hence, the government should set up the institution at Madakkimala, he added.

Thousands of patients in the district are forced to depend on the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode for advanced treatment owing to the absence of a similar facility in Wayanad, said Mr. Balakrishnan.

As the proposed site at Madakkimala is located in the centre of the district, it would be the most convenient site. A united effort by the public was the need of the hour for the project to materialise, he added.

