Demand for driver-cum-conductors on long-distance RTC buses gets louder as accident cases rise

March 23, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KOCHI

John L. Paul

Frequent accidents involving SuperFast buses operated by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation have reignited the demand to depute a driver-cum-conductor pair on long-distance buses to prevent accidents due to driver fatigue.

Most accidents caused by driver fatigue can be prevented if a pair of driver-cum-conductors are deployed, in which case they will take turns at steering the bus and issue/verify tickets, say KSRTC sources.

They cite an order issued by Biju Prabhakar, former CMD, on July 7, 2023 to introduce a driver-cum-conductor cadre in the KSRTC to safely steer its long-distance buses.

The order refers to the benefits of such a system in vogue in most other RTCs in the country and also speaks of additional increments in basic pay and allowances, vis-a-vis regular drivers and conductors.

Expressing angst at the spree of accidents involving KSRTC long-distance buses, the Kerala State Transport Driver’s Union sent a letter on Friday (March 22) to the CMD seeking his attention to the driver-cum-conductors being deployed only in KSRTC-SWIFT buses.

“Most other RTCs and even national permit lorries have either driver-cum-conductors or a standby driver to prevent driver fatigue and the probability of accidents. Moreover, drivers who steer buses non-stop for hours together also are prone to cardiac issues and lifestyle diseases,” T Sony, general secretary, says in the letter.

Union’s working president R. Ayyappan says the KSRTC’s order on deploying driver-cum-conductors is yet to take off in right earnest since many unit-level officers are not keen to implement it.

“The responsibilities of conductors have considerably lessened following the introduction of seat reservation. On getting driving licence, they can spare a few hours per trip to steer the bus, lessening the fatigue of drivers. This will also lessen KSRTC’s expenses, since the number of duties per trip will lessen. The KSRTC must also take a cue from RTCs of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka which maintain buses better, thus ensuring safer and comfortable travel,” he says.

A senior KSRTC official says the driver-cum-conductor system can be introduced if all trade unions extended their support to it.

