Demand for creation of new district with Mavelikara as headquarters grows louder

The demand for a new district comprising areas of the Onattukara region with Mavelikara as its headquarters is gaining momentum.

In a recent development seminar organised under the aegis of Keli, a society for the development of art and culture in Mavelikara, participants voiced strong support for the formation of Onattukara district by carving out parts of Alappuzha, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts. The meeting, which was inaugurated by Minister for Fisheries and Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian and attended by representatives of various organisations, observed that the new district would bring comprehensive development to the region.

One of the key resolutions from the seminar was the call to extend the proposed Chengannur-Pampa rail project to Kayamkulam via Mavelikara. The seminar called for the establishment of an agriculture research centre and an agricultural university at Kallimel. It demanded setting up a Kendriya Vidyalaya and Passport Seva Kendra in Mavelikara.

Speakers at the seminar proposed the construction of a stadium and a 2,500-seat auditorium on the site of the defunct chloride factory in Mavelikara. To address traffic congestion in Mavelikara town, the meeting suggested implementing a ring road project and constructing a roundabout at Karayamvattam Junction.

In the health-care sector, the seminar called for upgrading the Mavelikara district hospital to a medical college or general hospital. The participants suggested that the government initiate measures to secure UNESCO recognition for the Chettikulangara Kumbha Bharani festival and its inclusion on the tourism map.

Keli office-bearer Jose Vilanilam said that a draft development plan incorporating the various suggestions made at the seminar had been prepared and would soon be submitted to the State government.