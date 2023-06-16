Demand for BSc Nursing admission through entrance test  

June 16, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Thrissur

The Kerala BSc Nursing Students’ Association has demanded that the government take steps for conducting an entrance examination for admissions to the BSc Nursing course in the State.

The Indian Nursing Council has insisted on admissions through entrance examinations for registration of BSc Nursing candidates. Most of the States in the country are conducting admissions through entrance tests. This will affect the career prospects of students from Kerala where admissions are done on the basis of marks scored in Physics, Chemistry and Biology in Plus Two examinations, the students noted.

They alleged that the government is not conducting entrance examination to support the interests of private colleges. Admissions to BSc Nursing courses in the State were done through entrance examination till 2006. The students urged the government to conduct entrance tests for admissions to BSc Nursing and “protect the future” of 6,000-odd nursing students in the State.