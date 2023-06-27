ADVERTISEMENT

Delving into the curious world of insects through brushstrokes

June 27, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Thrissur

Exhibition of paintings by artist-dancer Kalamandalam Bindhulekha creates awareness about and inspiration for knowing more about the insects around us

The Hindu Bureau

Kalamandalam Bindhulekha with her works at the painting exhibition ‘Insects’ at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi art gallery in Thrissur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Once a ladybird beetle perched on the palm of dancer-painter Kalamandalam Bindhulekha. Fascinated with its bright colours and delightful design, she decided to capture it on a canvas. This was just a trigger. Later, butterflies, moths, beetles, grasshoppers and dragonflies became her favourite subjects for paintings.

‘Insects’, an ongoing exhibition of paintings at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi’s art gallery by Ms. Bindhulekha, generates curiosity and appreciation for the tiny world of insects. The exhibition is an effective catalyst for creating awareness about and inspiration for knowing more about the insects around us.

“Interestingly, human beings share 61% of their DNA with insects. That means many human genes and insect genes are the same and function quite similarly. We lived and evolved together with them. This journey had witnessed times of war and peace. While locust swarms spread famine and mosquitoes injected us with many disease-causing viruses, even the best chemical labs have not yet invented the chemistry of making honey, silk, lac or wax,” noted T.V. Sajeev, an art connoisseur and chief scientist of the Kerala Forest Research Institute, Peechi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A trained dancer, Ms. Bindhulekha, chose karuna (compassion) and shantham (peace) of the nine rasas to portray insects. The vivid colours and unique painting technique remain relatively consistent throughout the works.

“I am essentially a mural painter. My first exhibition was ‘Lasya’ which was done using the scope of dance in mural painting,” she says.

Ms. Bindhulekha has done several solo and group shows. ‘Insects’, which displays 25 paintings from her collection, will conclude on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US