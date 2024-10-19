Delimitation of local body wards: draft report on Phase 1 to be published on November 16

The Delimitation Commission will publish the draft report on Phase 1 of the delimitation of local body wards in Kerala on November 16.

The first phase covers 17,337 wards in 941 grama panchayats, 3,241 wards in 87 municipalities and 421 wards in six corporations.

District Collectors are expected to file their draft proposals to the Commission on delimiting the wards by November 5.

At an online meeting on Saturday (October 19,2024), the Collectors informed the Delimitation Commission that the digital mapping of more than half of the wards have been completed. The Delimitation Commission is headed by State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan.

Boundaries of all local body wards in the State are to be redrawn based on the 2011 Census figures.

Commission member Rathan Kelkar, Commission secretary S. Josnamol and district collectors attended the meeting.

