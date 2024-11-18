Delimitation Commission issues draft notification on ward delimitation in grama panchayats, municipalities and Corporations in Kerala

The Delimitation Commission has issued the draft notification on ward delimitation in grama panchayats, municipalities and Corporations.

A meeting of the commission held here on Monday gave its approval for publishing the proposals in this regard submitted by the District Collectors.

The draft notification contains the boundaries of wards, population and maps. The notification will be uploaded on the commission’s website https://delimitation.lsgkerala.gov.in/

The notification can also be accessed at the local bodies and district collectorates.

The ward boundaries were redrawn using the open source software-based Qfield app. This was also the first time that digital technology was used for the delimitation exercise.

The commission will accept complaints and objections regarding the ward delimitation proposals till December 3. The complaints should be delivered to the Secretary, Delimitation Commission, or the District Collector concerned, either in person or through registered post.

The address of the commission is: State Delimitation Commission, Fourth Floor, Corporation Building, Vikas Bhavan P.O., Thiruvananthapuram - 695033. Phone: 0471-2335030.

Earlier, the State government had issued notification revising the number of wards in the panchayats, municipalities and Corporations. As per these notifications, the number of grama panchayat wards will increase by 1,375 wards, municipality wards by 128, and Corporation wards by seven.

Block panchayat wards will be covered in the second phase of the delimitation exercise and district panchayat wards in the third phase.

