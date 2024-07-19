Delimitation Commission holds first meeting, to use Qfield app to map wards

The Delimitation Commission will use the Qfield app to map local body wards for the delimitation exercise.

The app has been customised for the commission by the Information Kerala Mission, commission officials said. The decision was taken at the first meeting of the Delimitation Commission held here on Friday.

The commission, chaired by State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan, will be based in Thiruvananthapuram. The draft of the guidelines for the delimitation process was discussed at the meeting.

Commission members Rathan Kelkar, Secretary, IT, Environment; K. Biju, Secretary, Public Works; S. Harikishore, Secretary, Information and Public Relations; and K. Vasuki, Secretary, Transport; and Commission secretary S. Josnamol were present.

In mid-June, the State government had issued a notification constituting the Delimitation Commission for redrawing the boundaries of local body wards.

The indelible ink will be applied on the middle finger of the left hand of voters in the byelections planned to local body wards on July 30. For elections, the ink is normally applied on the index finger of the left hand.

The State Election Commission, which is in charge of local body polls, took the decision to apply it on the middle finger for the July 30 bypolls as the impression of the ink applied for the April 26 Lok Sabha polls, in many cases, is still visible on the fingers of voters. In such cases, the indelible ink will be applied on the middle finger instead of the forefinger of the left hand.

Byelections will be held to 49 local body wards, including six municipal wards, one district panchayat ward, and four block panchayat wards, on July 30.

The 49 wards include Vellanad ward in the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat. The municipal wards include Cheruvallimukku and Thottavaram wards in Attingal municipality, Pettanad in Thodupuzha municipality, Podiyad in Malappuram municipality, Peringalam in Thalassery municipality, and Khasilen in Kasaragod municipality.