Deliberating on the craft of Kathakali

The Pathanamthitta District Kathakali Club will be organising a two-day international seminar on Kathakali, in association with the Government Arts and Science College, Elanthoor, as part of the ongoing Kathakali Mela at Cherukolpuzha, near Ayroor, on Thursday and Friday.

According to Udayanan B., seminar committee chairman, Academic Dean of the Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University Kalamandalam Balasubramanyan will inaugurate the seminar at the Kathakali Mela venue on the sandbed of river Pampa on Thursday forenoon.

Presentations

Manoj Kuroor, academic advisor of the seminar, will deliver the introductory speech and Veena George, MLA, will deliver the keynote address. R. Rajasree, college Principal, will preside over the inaugural function.

Ethiran Katiravan, scientist at Chicago University; K.M. Venugopal, journalist; Dr P. Venugopalan, V. Kaladharan, K.B. Rajanand, Vellinezhy Achuthankutty, Jayan Madasserry, all Kathakali exponents, will make presentations at the seminar.

Seth C. Powers, New York-based theatre researcher, will deliver the David Bolland commemoration speech at the seminar.

Added attractions

Dr Udayanan said Kerala Housing Board Chairman P. Prasad would be delivering a lecture commemorating the founder president of the Kathakali Club, R. Achuthan Pillai. Peelipose Thomas, Kerala Financial Enterprises Chairman, will also deliver a keynote address at the seminar. The Sopana Sangeethom performance by Ayroor Gowrisanker and Raman Manjummal, and Kathakali demonstration classes by experts will be the added attractions to be held in connection with the seminar.