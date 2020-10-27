Deliberate bid to oust govt.: CM

ALAPPUZHA

27 October 2020 20:29 IST

‘BJP trying to erase communist martyrs from history’

Deliberate attempts are being made to oust the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was addressing the valedictory function of the week-long observance of the 74th anniversary of the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising on Tuesday.

“Attempts are being made to finish off the LDF government and weaken the left-secular front. The United Democratic Front (UDF) is engaged in anti-LDF activities. Both the Sangh Parivar and the Congress have joined hands to destroy the left front. The UDF, in a bid to strengthen its base, is bringing communal forces to its fold. It is joining forces with Islamic terrorism. The UDF has lost its credibility,” Mr. Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said the BJP-led Union government was engaged in erasing part of the history of the country's independence struggle. Referring to the move to drop the Communist martyrs of Punnapra-Vayalar, Karivelloor and Kavumbayi agitations from the list of martyrs, Mr. Vijayan said it was an attempt to remove agitations led by communists and people belonging to the minority communities from the pages of history.

“Those trying to erase the history were not part of India's Independence struggle. They want to prevent the public from knowing who all took part in the freedom struggle,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said the Constitution and parliamentary system was under attack. “The Centre is intruding into States jurisdiction. The latest example is the agriculture sector reform bills. The Congress party has failed to bring opposition parties together in the fight against the BJP government. Many of their leaders are deserting the party and joining the BJP,” the Chief Minister said.