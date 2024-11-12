 />
Deliberate bid to disrupt valedictory of school games: Minister

Sivankutty blames teachers of two schools that staged a protest at the function in Kochi

Published - November 12, 2024 07:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has alleged a deliberate attempt to disrupt the closing ceremony of the Kerala School Sports & Games in Kochi and pointed the finger at the teachers of two schools.

The school games were meticulously planned and organised. The valedictory function was under way smoothly when Navamukunda HSS, Thirunavaya, and Mar Basil HSS, Kothamangalam, protested against the result in the best school (athletics) category, the Minister said here on Tuesday.

The Minister said the protesters wanted that GV Raja Sports School be stripped of its prize and they be awarded in its place. He held talks with school representatives at the venue itself and assured them that their complaints would be considered seriously, but this was ignored and attempts were made to disrupt the function and assault volunteers. Repeated pleas to the representatives of the two schools went in vain, Mr. Sivankutty alleged.

To be examined

Of the 24,000 students who took part in the games, only 31 belonged to Navamukunda HSS and 76 to Mar Basil HSS. Condemning the alleged bid to destroy the reputation of the games, the Minister said the General Education department would examine the matter thoroughly. The department held a number of festivals. However, resorting to protests and disruptions in the event of any disagreement would make the conduct of such festivals very difficult, he said.

