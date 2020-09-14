Delhi riots: IUML condemns action against Yechury

PALAKKAD

14 September 2020 05:21 IST

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national organising secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, has condemned the conspiracy charges slapped on secular leaders, including CPI(M) national general secretary Sitaram Yechury, in the Delhi riots.

“No action has been taken against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur, whose incendiary speeches had triggered the riots,” he said.

