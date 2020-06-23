Delhi returnee dies in Kollam

The district reported one death, four more cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries on Tuesday.

The 68-year-old Mayyanad resident died at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Parippally. He had travelled from Delhi by Nizamuddin Express (S2 Seat N 36) and reached Ernakulam on June 10. From there, he boarded a KSRTC special service to Kollam.

Symptoms started on June 15 while he was in home quarantine and his sample was collected the same day. After he tested positive on June 17, he was taken to the MCH, but his condition deteriorated soon.

According to hospital sources, the patient was undergoing treatment for pneumonia and suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday night. He passed away at 9.55 a.m. on Tuesday. His funeral was held as per medical protocols at the Mulankadakam public crematorium.

This is the second COVID-19 death in the district. Swab samples of a 65-year-old Kavanad resident who died on May 31 tested positive SARS-CoV-2 later. He had died following respiratory issues and had no recent travel history or known contact with COVID-19 patients.

Shop owner positive

A person remanded in connection with a narcotic case is among those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday. The 65-year-old Punalur resident was arrested with tobacco products from near a school and his sample was collected on June 20. He runs a shop, Shafeeq Store, with his elder son near the Punalur police station and retail suppliers from Tenkasi and Puliyankudi used to visit the store every week.

The Health Department has instructed all those who visited the store between June 8 and 19 to get in touch with the Punalur Taluk Hospital superintendent on 94470 51097.

The other patients include a 53-year-old Perinad resident, a 43-year-old Ambalamukku resident and a 52-year-old Cherivaikkal resident. While the first two had returned from Bahrain and Kuwait respectively, the Cherivaikkal resident arrived in the district by Mangala Express from Haryana.

Directive to local bodies

Meanwhile, all grama panchayats in the district have been instructed to find buildings to quarantine Non-Resident Keralites who cannot afford paid facilities. Directions have been issued to local bodies to spread awareness and avoid untoward incidents since some expatriates are finding it difficult to undergo home quarantine due to the objection of neighbours.