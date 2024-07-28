Delhi coaching centre flooding deaths: 23-year-old Nivin Dalwin from Ernakulam among three aspirants killed

One among the three civil service aspirants who died in the Old Rajinder Nagar coaching centre basement-flooding incident was Nivin Dalwin (23 years) of Lans Villa, Mundangamattom, Kalady in Ernakulam district.

He was pursuing research at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. Nivin Dalwin is the son of Dalwin Suresh, retired Dy. SP and Prof. T S Lanslet, who was earlier head of Geography Department of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady and former Syndicate member of the university.

The family hailed from Thiruvananthapuram and had relocated to Ernakulam where Prof. Lanslet was employed.

Nivin’s parents were reportedly at church when they were informed of the news on sunday. Shaken by the news of the tragedy, they grew weak and were taken to hospital.

