ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi coaching centre flooding deaths: 23-year-old Nivin Dalwin from Ernakulam among three aspirants killed

Published - July 28, 2024 05:22 pm IST - KOCHI

Nivin Dalwin was pursuing research at the Jawaharlal Nehru University

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel and students outside a mortuary at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where bodies of three civil services aspirants who died after the basement of a coaching centre was flooded by rainwater are kept, in New Delhi, on July 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

One among the three civil service aspirants who died in the Old Rajinder Nagar coaching centre basement-flooding incident was Nivin Dalwin (23 years) of Lans Villa, Mundangamattom, Kalady in Ernakulam district.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was pursuing research at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. Nivin Dalwin is the son of Dalwin Suresh, retired Dy. SP and Prof. T S Lanslet, who was earlier head of Geography Department of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady and former Syndicate member of the university.  

Delhi coaching centre flooding deaths updates: July 28, 2024

The family hailed from Thiruvananthapuram and had relocated to Ernakulam where Prof. Lanslet was employed.

Nivin’s parents were reportedly at church when they were informed of the news on sunday. Shaken by the news of the tragedy, they grew weak and were taken to hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / death

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US