GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delegation from Liberia visits Technopark

February 26, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Liberian delegation at Technopark.

The Liberian delegation at Technopark.

A delegation from Liberia which visited Technopark on Monday expressed their willingness to collaborate with companies based in the IT park. The West African delegation is in the city to attend ‘Scale to West Africa,’ organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) on February 27, which aims to showcase the burgeoning opportunities in the West African market.

Augustus J. Flomo, Former Deputy Minister, Ministry of Finance, Liberia, said that Technopark, where professionals tackle technological problems in a green environment, sets a model that should go out to the world.

“India has such a model, and we need it in Africa, especially Liberia. You have created an environment supported by people, and the pioneers behind Technopark have taken the right steps and made the right decision,” said Mr.Flomo, who is also the CEO of Gusceman INC.

According to him, Africa needs strategic partnership with the coming together of the government and the private sectors for IT growth.

Cecelia C.K. Flomo, Executive Registrar, Liberian Board for Nursing and Midwifery, lauded the high representation of women employees at Technopark. Theophilus Wah, Finance Head, of the Board, said that Liberia can build partnerships with Technopark.

The delegation interacted with Sanjeev Nair, CEO, Technopark, who made a presentation on Technopark and Kerala’s IT ecosystem.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.