Delegation from Ivory Coast visits cashew factories in Kollam

Over 15,000 tonnes of raw cashew nut will be shipped to Kerala every year from Ivory Coast which is the largest producer of raw cashew nuts, said Eric Camille N’DRY, Ambassador of Ivory Coast, here on Saturday. He was leading a four-member delegation that visited Kollam.

The delegation visited Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation’s (KSCDC) Kottiyam factory and observed various stages of processing, filling, and manufacturing of value added products. The team members also stopped by the KSCDC’s garden cultivated for Onam, Capex, and some private processing units.

In a review meeting that followed, it was decided to take further steps after detailed discussions at the government level on cashew cultivation, cashew processing, production of value added products, and Research and Development (R&D). KSCDC chairperson S. Jayamohan, Capex chairperson M. Sivasankara Pillai, Cashew Board CMD A. Alexander, and other senior officials attended the meeting.