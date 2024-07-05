Delays in payment of central share hitting social security pension disbursal: Kerala Finance department

The State Finance department has blamed the Centre for failing to meet its commitments with regard to the distribution of social security pensions in Kerala. Despite the State government contributing the Central share in advance, the Centre is not releasing this amount to the pensioners, the Finance department said on Friday.

In all, 6.88 lakh pensioners under three of the five social security pensions – the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension, the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension and the Indira Gandhi National Disability pension – are eligible for central assistance at the rate of ₹200, ₹300 and ₹500.

Following the delay in securing the Central share, the State government meets this amount in advance. Despite this step, the Centre is causing difficulties to the pensioners by not releasing the amount, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said.

Each beneficiary receives ₹1,600 in social security pensions every month from the State government.

The central share is disbursed through the Public Finance Management System (PFMS). When the Kerala government releases an instalment of the social security pension, it advances the central share to the PFMS unit in the State, and applies for reimbursement afterwards.

According to the Finance department, most of the beneficiaries do not receive this amount. They get only the State government share in their bank accounts, Mr. Balagopal said.

The department has also blamed the Centre for delays in reimbursing the State. In October last year, the Centre had released ₹602.14 crore to Kerala as its share for the months up to June, 2023. The payments for the subsequent months is pending, the department said.

