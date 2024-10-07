Delayed ‘well census’ to kick off soon in the State

A ‘well census’ for listing all groundwater resources in the State will kick off soon in the State, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine said on Monday.

The Groundwater Department has roped in Kudumbashree members for visiting households for the collection of data. Through the census, the department hopes to generate a comprehensive list of ground water sources including wells, tube wells, ponds and springs. The data collection will cover details such as the location of the water resource, size, type, depth, water availability and usage patterns and soil structure.

The census will be carried out in two phases across all 152 blocks. Ninety-three blocks will be covered in the first phase. Trained Kudumbashree members will collect and upload the data using a specially-designed ‘Neerarivu’ mobile app.

Funded by the Union government and the World Bank, the census was originally announced in 2022. However, it was delayed on account of concerns raised about the eligibility of Kudumbashree workers to carry out the work. This issue has now been sorted out allowing the department to proceed, government officials said. The exercise is expected to be completed over the next one year with the support of the public.

Accurate data on the water resources will allow government agencies to understand and identify issues and find solutions, Mr. Augustine said. It will help in the identification of regions susceptible to drought, enabling the government to plan groundwater recharge schemes, drought mitigation strategies and adequate water supply, he added.

Mr. Augustine urged the public to cooperate with the Kudumbashree workers by providing them with necessary data.

