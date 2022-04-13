Delayed salary: KSRTC staff plan indefinite stir

April 13, 2022 20:39 IST

Revenue will not be generated in RTC if employees strike work: Minister

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees’ unions have threatened to launch an indefinite agitation unless the management disburses salary before the Vishu festival.

The employees’ outfit owing allegiance to the Centre for Indian Trade Unions has announced a token strike on April 28 against the mismanagement of affairs in the KSRTC, while the Kerala State Transport Employees Union, affiliated to the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), would start an indefinite strike before the chief office here from Thursday demanding the disbursal of the pending salary. The State committee meeting of the union to be convened on Friday will chalk out the further course of action, including strike and boycotting duty.

Funds sanctioned

Meanwhile, the Finance department on Wednesday evening sanctioned ₹30 crore for the disbursal of salary, apart from ₹142 crore for pension disbursal and ₹60 crore for the repayment of consortium loan. While around ₹80 crore is required for paying the salary of employees, the finance department has directed the KSRTC to find the remaining amount from its own fund. The KSRTC has requested ₹75 crore for the salary payment.

“The Minister had assured earlier that the salary would be disbursed before the 5th of every month. Now we are forced to go on a strike path,” said Pradeep Sreedhar, president, Kerala State Transport Employees Union.

Commenting on the strike plans of employees, Transport Minister Antony Raju said revenue would not be generated in the KSRTC if the employees struck work. “The KSRTC had given a proposal to the Finance department to address the salary issue of the employees,” said Mr. Raju.