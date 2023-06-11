Delayed monsoon threatens to affect hydel power production in Kerala

June 11, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - IDUKKI

The delayed and weak onset of the southwest monsoon threatens to affect hydel power production in Kerala. According to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety officials, the Idukki dam, a major hydel power generation station in the State, has water sufficient for only 10 days of power generation. The water level in the Idukki reservoir on Sunday stood at 2,308.46 ft, which is 15.60% of the total storage capacity. The level on the same day last year was 2,338.74 ft (36.52%).

A KSEB dam safety official told The Hindu that compared to last year, there was a shortage of 30.28 ft of water in the Idukki reservoir. “The catchment areas of Idukki reservoir are yet to receive heavy rainfall after the arrival of the monsoon. Storage of the reservoir will increase only if there is heavy rain in the catchment areas,” said the official.

“The new water year (June 2023-May 2024) in the State begins on June 1. The average power generation in the Moolamattom power plant is 10 to 14 million units (mu) per day. The present storage is capable of generating power for the next 10 days. If we do not get proper rainfall in the catchment areas of the reservoir it will affect the power generation,” said the official.

Years of low water level

After the commissioning of the Idukki reservoir in 1976, the water level has dropped below 2,300 ft only 10 times. The low storage level was in 1983 (2281.72 ft), 1986 (2295.40 ft), 1987 (2291 ft), 1988 (2287.20 ft), 1989 (2282.28 ft), 1996 (2290.29 ft), 1997 (2284.78 ft), 2002 (2294.36 ft), 2003 (2293.93 ft) and 2005 (2299.84 ft).

“The storage till 2280 ft can be used for power generation. The balance water will be kept in the dam as the minimum draw-down level (MDDL) of the reservoir. (MDDL is the level below which the water will not be drawn in order to maintain a minimum head required in power projects),” said the official.

Farming will suffer

The water level in major hydel dams in the State continued at a low level of 17% of storage level in the second week of June. Climatologist Gopakumar Cholayil said, “The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced a delayed onset of the southwest monsoon. The State has not yet experienced normal monsoon rainfall. The changing pattern of monsoon will affect the agriculture and power generation sector in the State,” said Mr. Cholayil.

“The lack of proper monsoon initially affects the paddy sector. Due to the absence of proper rain, the works for the first crop are yet to begin,” said Mr. Cholayil.

