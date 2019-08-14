Delayed holiday notice puts children to hardship

The delayed announcement of holiday for educational institutions by the district administration put children as well as school authorities to much hardship and inconvenience in the badly flood-hit areas of Thiruvalla, Mallappally, Kozhencherry, and Pandalam on Wednesday.

Earlier, on Tuesday afternoon, the District Collector, P.B.Noohu, declared Wednesday a holiday only for those schools where the administration opened flood relief camps.

The Collector’s decision totally confused the school authorities in the affected areas as well as in towns and most of them were left with little option other than dispatching school buses to different places by 7 am to fetch children as usual.

However, the vehicle crew failed to take the buses to most of the heavily flooded destinations, especially in the Upper Kuttanad region and other low-lying areas that have been remaining flooded for the past six days.

“The administration’s announcement declaring Wednesday a holiday for the entire district came around 7.30 a.m and by then most of the school buses had left the school premises. Some parents had reportedly made arrangements to take their children in country boats and rafts to the nearest roadside from where they could get an autorickshaw to the school before the news on holiday reached them through the electronic media. Moreover, many parts of Upper Kuttanad have been experiencing power disruption these days,” said the Principal of a prominent school in Thiruvalla.

Thomas P.Thomas, a parent from Kozhencherry, told The Hindu that he sent children to their school in Thiruvalla in an autorickshaw before knowing about the administration’s decision to declare Wednesday too a holiday for the schools.

Poor coordination

This is testimony to the lack of co-ordination among the district authorities in assessing the ground realities in the flood-hit areas of the district, Mr Thomas alleged.