Delay in sanctioning compensation for crop loss disheartens farmers

August 12, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

The delay in sanctioning compensation for farmers who suffer huge crop loss in the attack of wild animals is yet to be addressed in the upland areas of Kozhikode district.

Lower income groups of farmers who obtained agriculture loans for cultivation are now struggling to repay the credit with the unexpected crop loss and the lack of sufficient aid from the government to compensate for the loss.

Apart from wild elephants, animals like wild boars, porcupines, and monkeys in large numbers have started plundering the cultivated fields now remaining without any protection. The continuing crop loss at a time when the market price too is low is forcing many to leave the traditional field.

Farmers in Kakkayam, Peruvannamuzhi, and Vilangad areas, have claimed the highest number of such incidents affecting their living and revenue. Figures available with the Forest department itself confirm that about 17 hectares of land have been affected by the latest episodes of wild animal encroachments.

“Within the last seven months, the wild animals destroyed crops worth ₹35 lakh in different parts of Kozhikode district according to a latest report of the Forest department. However, not even 10% of this loss was compensated,” says Raju John, a farmers’ organisation leader in Kozhikode. He claims that no proper assessment takes place to help out those in need of compensation.

The demand earlier raised by farmers’ organisations like Karshaka Congress and We Farm that there should be a committee comprising Revenue and Agriculture department officers to assess the field-level loss is also remaining unaccomplished. According to them, the practice of assessing the loss by the Forest squad will never help farmers get a deserving compensation.

“A farmer should get at-least ₹3,000 to 5000 for the loss of a coconut tree. There should be an updated compensation chart that can truly address the concerns of farmers who cultivate tuber crops and fruits,” says P. Vincent, a farmer from Kakkayam. According to him, the tedious technical procedures and the delaying sanctioning the meagre amount now are spoiling the interest of many to even apply for the compensation.

Leaders of various farmers’ organisations in the district complain that the implementation of the latest resettlement scheme offered by the State government under its Rebuild Kerala Initiative to exchange their land for compensation is also not covering the majority of the affected segments. They reiterate that only a revised compensation amount will help farmers continue in the sector and repay their bank loan dues.

